Jimmie Ward headshot

Jimmie Ward Injury: Missing another week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Ward (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Jets.

Ward downgraded to a DNP on Wednesday after practicing in a limited fashion Tuesday due to a groin injury, so it's not surprising the veteran safety will miss his fourth consecutive game in Week 9. Expect Eric Murray to continue starting alongside Calen Bullock while Ward remains sidelined Thursday night.

Jimmie Ward
Houston Texans
