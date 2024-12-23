Jimmie Ward Injury: Officially placed on IR

The Texans placed Ward (foot) on injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

This move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the safety will be undergoing season-ending surgery for his foot. The veteran safety left this past Sunday's matchup in the first half and was unable to return to the eventual loss. His long-term absence from the field will prime M.J. Stewart or Myles Bryant to fill in at nickel cornerback.