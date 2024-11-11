Fantasy Football
Jimmie Ward News: Has pick in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 4:55am

Ward had five tackles and an interception in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions in Week 10.

Ward battled a groin injury throughout the practice week after missing four games due to the injury. He made an immediate impact, intercepting a Jared Goff pass on Detroit's first possession, setting up Houston at the Lions' 33-yard line and a Joe Mixon touchdown run. The pick was the first of the season the 33-year-old Ward, whose two-year run in Houston has been marred by injuries.

