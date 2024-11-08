Jimmie Ward News: Past groin injury

Ward (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Ward practiced in full Friday after opening the Texans' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, indicating that he's moved past his groin injury in time to face Detroit in Week 10. The veteran had missed Houston's last four games, so this will be the first time the Texans' have had their top safety duo of Ward and Calen Bullock since Week 5.