Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jimmie Ward headshot

Jimmie Ward News: Past groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Ward (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Ward practiced in full Friday after opening the Texans' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, indicating that he's moved past his groin injury in time to face Detroit in Week 10. The veteran had missed Houston's last four games, so this will be the first time the Texans' have had their top safety duo of Ward and Calen Bullock since Week 5.

Jimmie Ward
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now