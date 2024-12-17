Fantasy Football
Jimmie Ward News: Season-high nine tackles vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Ward finished Sunday's 20-12 win over the Dolphins with nine tackles (four solo) and one pass defense.

Ward's nine tackles Sunday was a season best and was second on the Texans behind Henry To'oTo'o (11). Ward played 60 defensive snaps, which were his most since Week 3 against the Vikings. Over his last five outings, Ward has logged 28 tackles (18 solo) and three pass defenses (two interceptions including a pick-six against the Titans in Week 12).

