Jimmy Garoppolo News: Considering retirement, per report
Garoppolo is reportedly considering retirement, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Garoppolo has spent the last two seasons with the Rams as Matthew Stafford's top backup, but the 34-year-old, who has 64 career regular-season starts to his credit, has yet to decide if he'll continue playing in 2026. For now, Stafford and Stetson Bennett are the QBs the Rams currently have under contract, but it's possible the team could add depth at the position at the upcoming NFL Draft.
Jimmy Garoppolo
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