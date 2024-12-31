Jimmy Garoppolo News: Likely to start in Week 18

Head coach Sean McVay suggested Monday that Garoppolo will be the Rams' starting quarterback in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. "I think he's a really, really good football player and I'm looking forward to seeing him just go play the way he's capable of," McVay said of Garoppolo. "It's a great challenge against an excellent defense that's hitting their stride at the right time."

While they can claim the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Seahawks, the Rams are already assured no worse than the fourth seed -- and the home game in the wild-card round that comes with it -- after having already clinched the NFC West title. McVay suggested that he'll prioritize resting the team's top players and avoiding injuries rather than going all in to secure the No. 3 seed, meaning that Matthew Stafford will likely be the No. 2 or No. 3 QB while Garoppolo either starts or directs the offense for the bulk of the contest. With 63 career NFL starts on his resume, the 33-year-old Garoppolo is about as a battle-tested as it gets for a backup quarterback, but he has yet to make his Rams debut, as Stafford has played every snap through Los Angeles' first 16 games.