Jimmy Garoppolo News: Starting Week 18

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Wednesday that Garoppolo will replace Matthew Stafford as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against Seattle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garoppolo gets his first start of the year in a tough situation to put up good numbers, as the Rams figure to be resting a lot of starters against a Seahawks defense that'll be using most of its top guys. The Seahawks are heavily favored to win now that McVay has confirmed he's resting a bunch of starters.