Jimmy Moreland headshot

Jimmy Moreland News: Suspended for three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 4:24pm

The league suspended Moreland for three games Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The reason for Moreland's suspension hasn't been announced, but if he were to sign with a team, he would be required to be sidelined for at least three games. Moreland last played in 2021 with the Texans, during which he registered two tackles across seven regular-season games.

Jimmy Moreland
 Free Agent
