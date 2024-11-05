Jimmy Moreland News: Suspended for three games
The league suspended Moreland for three games Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The reason for Moreland's suspension hasn't been announced, but if he were to sign with a team, he would be required to be sidelined for at least three games. Moreland last played in 2021 with the Texans, during which he registered two tackles across seven regular-season games.
Jimmy Moreland
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now