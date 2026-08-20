Jimmy Rolder Injury: Remains week-to-week
Coach Dan Campbell said Rolder (hamstring) could begin practicing pretty early in the season, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.
The fourth-round rookie was injured early in camp and has missed the past three weeks with a strained hamstring. It sounds like he's going to miss the remainder of camp and the preseason. As a rookie, Rolder is expected to work as a depth linebacker and special teams player.
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