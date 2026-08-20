Jimmy Rolder headshot

Jimmy Rolder Injury: Remains week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Coach Dan Campbell said Rolder (hamstring) could begin practicing pretty early in the season, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

The fourth-round rookie was injured early in camp and has missed the past three weeks with a strained hamstring. It sounds like he's going to miss the remainder of camp and the preseason. As a rookie, Rolder is expected to work as a depth linebacker and special teams player.

Jimmy Rolder
Detroit Lions
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