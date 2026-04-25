Jimmy Rolder News: Close to home in Detroit

The Lions selected Rolder in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 118th overall.

Rolder didn't start until his fourth year at Michigan, but he impressed at weakside linebacker as a run stopper and in coverage. While he didn't run the 40-yard dash, he's considered to be a strong athlete. Rolder plays aggressively and is a sure tackler, as he had a 4.7 percent missed tackle rate in 2025. He likely needs to develop a bit considering his lack of experience, but he was a dependable special-teams player at Michigan and should contribute in that facet immediately with the Lions.