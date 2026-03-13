J.J. McCarthy headshot

J.J. McCarthy Injury: Dropping down depth chart?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

McCarthy is unlikely to enter Week 1 as a starter after the Vikings signed Kyler Murray, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

For what it's worth, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell declined to comment on expectations for a 2026 starter when reporters asked him Thursday. Reading between the lines, McCarthy's poor 2025 performance would make him a major underdog if a job battle were to take place, even against a post-prime version of Murray (who turns 29 in August). O'Connell is saying all of the things one might expect about continuing McCarthy's development, but odds are it'll be happening from the bench for at least the early part of the 2026 campaign.

