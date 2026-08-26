J.J. McCarthy Injury: Sitting out Wednesday's practice

Coach Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy won't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but the Vikings are hopeful he'll start Friday's preseason contest at Denver, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy came out of Saturday's exhibition loss to the Ravens with an undisclosed injury, which O'Connell clarified Wednesday. The team wants McCarthy to be the first QB under center in Friday's preseason finale, but Minnesota will continue to work and see if that's possible for the third-year pro, per Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune. Wednesday's absence in the form of rest is a means to that end.