J.J. McCarthy headshot

J.J. McCarthy Injury: Sitting out Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 11:03am

Coach Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy won't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but the Vikings are hopeful he'll start Friday's preseason contest at Denver, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy came out of Saturday's exhibition loss to the Ravens with an undisclosed injury, which O'Connell clarified Wednesday. The team wants McCarthy to be the first QB under center in Friday's preseason finale, but Minnesota will continue to work and see if that's possible for the third-year pro, per Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune. Wednesday's absence in the form of rest is a means to that end.

J.J. McCarthy
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. McCarthy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. McCarthy See More
2026 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: 14 Flag Plants to Target
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: 14 Flag Plants to Target
Author Image
Jim Coventry
7 days ago
Fantasy Football Keeper Rankings: Who Should You Keep In 2026?
NFL
Fantasy Football Keeper Rankings: Who Should You Keep In 2026?
Author Image
Tyler Huntington
8 days ago
2026 Training Camp Notes: News of the Week Roundup
NFL
2026 Training Camp Notes: News of the Week Roundup
Author Image
Mario Puig
12 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum
Author Image
John McKechnie
12 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your League
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your League
Author Image
Jim Coventry
12 days ago