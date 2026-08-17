J.J. Roberts headshot

J.J. Roberts News: Practices Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 6:13pm

Roberts (knee) practiced in full pads Monday, according to PewterReport.com.

It was the first session for the safety since he injured his ACL during a joint practice with the Steelers in August 2025. Roberts signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent last year and was playing well during his first training camp before the injury. Now that he's back on the field, he'll look to make a case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

J.J. Roberts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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