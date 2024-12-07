Fantasy Football
J.J. Russell Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Russell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Russell and outside corner Josh Hayes both popped up on Friday's injury report due to hamstring injuries, and both players will be sidelined Sunday. With K.J. Britt (ankle) also ruled out for Sunday's contest, Antonio Grier is set to start at inside linebacker alongside Lavonte David.

