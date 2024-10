Taylor reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The running back was elevated for Sunday's win over the Jaguars with Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) out. Taylor played on 16 of 75 offensive snaps, carried the ball six times for 18 yards and failed to bring in his only target. Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale led Houston's backfield with 30 and 29 snaps, respectively.