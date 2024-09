The Texans elevated Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Taylor will be elevated for a second-straight week due to Dameon Pierce (hamstring) being ruled out and Joe Mixon (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Taylor played 13 snaps (10 on offense, three on special teams) in Week 3 against the Vikings and finished with one carry for three yards along with two catches for zero yards.