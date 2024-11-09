Fantasy Football
J.J. Taylor News: Likely on active roster Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 5:54am

Taylor is expected to be on the active roster for Sunday night's game against Detroit, as Dameon Pierce has been ruled out for Week 10.

Taylor was signed to the 53-man roster ahead of last week's contest, in which Pierce was inactive, and had three carries for 23 yards in a loss to the Jets. He's expected to be third on the depth chart behind Joe Mixon and Dare Ogunbowale.

