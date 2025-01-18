J.J. Taylor News: Not needed for divisional round
Taylor (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's divisional-round clash against Kansas City.
Taylor was elevated from Houston's practice squad Friday as a consequence of lead running back Joe Mixon (ankle) being deemed questionable to face the Chiefs. However, Mixon is active Saturday, so Taylor isn't needed for depth in the backfield. Taylor played in five games during the regular season, with his most recent action coming in Week 10 versus Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now