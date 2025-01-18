Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.J. Taylor headshot

J.J. Taylor News: Not needed for divisional round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Taylor (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's divisional-round clash against Kansas City.

Taylor was elevated from Houston's practice squad Friday as a consequence of lead running back Joe Mixon (ankle) being deemed questionable to face the Chiefs. However, Mixon is active Saturday, so Taylor isn't needed for depth in the backfield. Taylor played in five games during the regular season, with his most recent action coming in Week 10 versus Detroit.

J.J. Taylor
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now