J.J. Taylor News: Promoted as insurance option

The Texans announced Friday that Taylor has been elevated from the practice squad for Saturday's road divisional-round matchup against the Chiefs.

Taylor will be available for Houston as insurance option behind Joe Mixon (ankle), who is officially listed as questionable. The starting running back appears to be trending in the right direction, however, and even if Mixon were to miss time, Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale would stand to handle the majority of the Texans' backfield reps.