J.J. Taylor News: Signed to active roster

The Texans signed Taylor off the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

Taylor was elevated by the Texans to the active roster three times this season, and by being signed to the 53-man squad, he'll be able to suit up for Houston again. He'll serve as the Texans' No. 3 running back behind Joe Mixon and Dare Ogunbowale for Thursday's game against the Jets due to Dameon Pierce being ruled out with a groin injury. Taylor has logged seven carries for 21 yards while adding two catches for no gain across his three regular-season outings.