J.J. Taylor News: Three touches in loss

Taylor carried three times for 23 yards in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the Jets in Week 9.

Because the Texans were without Dameon Pierce (groin) for the game, the club signed Taylor to the 53-man roster, and he was on the field for six snaps. Dare Ogunbowale (29 snaps) moved up to second on depth chart while Taylor filled a similar role he had earlier this season when he was activated from the practice squad.