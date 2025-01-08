Fantasy Football
J.K. Dobbins headshot

J.K. Dobbins Injury: Another limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Dobbins (ankle) remained limited at practice Wednesday.

The same applies to Gus Edwards (ankle), giving both running backs one more chance to practice fully ahead of Saturday's wild-card round game against the Texans. If one or both are limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal, with Ezekiel Elliott and Jaret Patterson representing potential practice squad elevations.

