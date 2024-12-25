J.K. Dobbins Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday
Dobbins (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Dobbins, whose 21-day practice window opened Monday, was deemed limited Tuesday as well. Meanwhile, fellow RB Gus Edwards (ankle) has also logged back-to-back limited listings, which sets the stage for Thursday's session to added valuable context with regard to the possible composition of the Chargers' backfield for Saturday's game against the Patriots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now