J.K. Dobbins headshot

J.K. Dobbins Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 1:47pm

Dobbins (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Dobbins, whose 21-day practice window opened Monday, was deemed limited Tuesday as well. Meanwhile, fellow RB Gus Edwards (ankle) has also logged back-to-back limited listings, which sets the stage for Thursday's session to added valuable context with regard to the possible composition of the Chargers' backfield for Saturday's game against the Patriots.

J.K. Dobbins
Los Angeles Chargers
