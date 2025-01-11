Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.K. Dobbins headshot

J.K. Dobbins Injury: Likely playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 9:26am

Dobbins (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Texans, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It would have been a real surprise if Dobbins would have been unavailable for Los Angeles' playoff game, but it appears that reality won't come to fruition. Official confirmation of the running back's status, either way, is set to arrive once inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

J.K. Dobbins
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now