J.K. Dobbins Injury: Likely playing Saturday

Dobbins (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Texans, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It would have been a real surprise if Dobbins would have been unavailable for Los Angeles' playoff game, but it appears that reality won't come to fruition. Official confirmation of the running back's status, either way, is set to arrive once inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.