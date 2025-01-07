J.K. Dobbins Injury: Limited by ankle injury Tuesday

Dobbins was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Though the Chargers never announced that Dobbins emerged from this past Sunday's 34-20 win over the Raiders with an injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic relays that the running back appeared to hurt his leg at the end of a run late in the first quarter, and he was sporting a protective sleeve following the game. Dobbins' appearance on this week's injury report suggests that it was his ankle that he tweaked on the play in question, but his ability to practice in at least a limited fashion Tuesday bodes well for his chances of playing in Saturday's wild-card game in Houston.