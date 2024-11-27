J.K. Dobbins Injury: Not expected to play Week 13

Dobbins sustained a knee sprain in Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens and is likely to miss the Chargers' Week 13 game Sunday versus the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dobbins is no stranger to knee injuries, having previously missed the entire 2021 season after tearing the ACL, LCL and meniscus in his left knee. He also missed all but one game in 2023 due to a torn Achilles' tendon, but he had staged a successful return this season with the Chargers, having suited up in each of the team's first 11 games while averaging 4.8 yards per carry and scoring eight touchdowns. However, Dobbins now looks poised to miss time after getting hurt Monday, with Rapoport noting that the 25-year-old's status is up in the air beyond the Week 13 matchup with the Falcons. Gus Edwards is expected to step in as the Chargers' lead option on the ground this week, but rookie sixth-round pick Kimani Vidal and third-year back Hassan Haskins could also be in store for expanded roles out of the backfield.