J.K. Dobbins headshot

J.K. Dobbins Injury: Not in uniform Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Dobbins isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason game in Atlanta, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Dobbins made an early exit from practice Monday due to a soft-tissue injury, and while he went through individual drills Tuesday and Wednesday, the Broncos will exercise caution with their presumed top running back. His next chance for exhibition action is next Friday versus the Packers.

J.K. Dobbins
Denver Broncos
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