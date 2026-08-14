J.K. Dobbins Injury: Not in uniform Friday
Dobbins isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason game in Atlanta, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Dobbins made an early exit from practice Monday due to a soft-tissue injury, and while he went through individual drills Tuesday and Wednesday, the Broncos will exercise caution with their presumed top running back. His next chance for exhibition action is next Friday versus the Packers.
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