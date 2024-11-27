J.K. Dobbins Injury: Nursing MCL sprain

Dobbins is tending to an MCL sprain in his left knee and is expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. He'll be viewed as week-to-week following Sunday's contest.

Dobbins was forced out of Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens in the second quarter due to the knee issue and now looks set to miss his first game of the season. Before injuring his knee, Dobbins had staged a successful comeback from the torn Achilles' tendon that cut short his 2023 season, as he had played in each of the Chargers' first 11 games while accounting for 900 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. In Dobbins' expected absence, Gus Edwards is poised to take over as the Chargers' lead runner, while rookie Kimani Vidal could emerge as the preferred option on passing downs. Hassan Haskins is also on hand and could also provide some relief for Edwards out of the backfield.