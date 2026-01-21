The Broncos designated Dobbins to return from injured reserve Monday, and now that he's back on the practice field, he at least has a chance to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. Perhaps Super Bowl LX is a more realistic opportunity for Dobbins to suit up again, assuming the Broncos win this weekend, but his status will continue to be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to to return for the first contest. Currently, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie are the healthy backfield options for Denver.