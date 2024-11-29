J.K. Dobbins Injury: Officially out against Falcons

Dobbins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Dobbins will miss at least one game as expected after spraining the MCL in his left knee during Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens. Gus Edwards is likely to get the majority of backfield playing time against the Falcons, with Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins also on hand at running back. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Dobbins will "miss some time" due to the injury, so it's unclear if Dobbins has a chance to return in Week 14 against the Chiefs.