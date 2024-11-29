Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
J.K. Dobbins headshot

J.K. Dobbins Injury: Officially out against Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Dobbins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Dobbins will miss at least one game as expected after spraining the MCL in his left knee during Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens. Gus Edwards is likely to get the majority of backfield playing time against the Falcons, with Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins also on hand at running back. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Dobbins will "miss some time" due to the injury, so it's unclear if Dobbins has a chance to return in Week 14 against the Chiefs.

J.K. Dobbins
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now