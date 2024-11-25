Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
J.K. Dobbins headshot

J.K. Dobbins Injury: Questionable to return to MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 6:35pm

Dobbins hurt his knee in Monday's Week 12 game against Baltimore and is questionable to return, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Dobbins' injury occurred in the first half. He headed to the locker room with a trainer and subsequently was given a chance to return. If Dobbins can't make it back into the contest, Gus Edwards likely will work as Los Angeles' top running back.

J.K. Dobbins
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now