J.K. Dobbins Injury: Questionable to return to MNF
Dobbins hurt his knee in Monday's Week 12 game against Baltimore and is questionable to return, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Dobbins' injury occurred in the first half. He headed to the locker room with a trainer and subsequently was given a chance to return. If Dobbins can't make it back into the contest, Gus Edwards likely will work as Los Angeles' top running back.
