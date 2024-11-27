J.K. Dobbins Injury: Set to miss time, per Harbaugh

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Dobbins is "working through something with his knee," while adding that he expects the running back to "miss some time," Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com Dobbins suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee during Monday's loss to the Ravens, and as a result, the running back is expected to be out Sunday against the Falcons before being considered week-to-week beyond that. If Dobbins is indeed unavailable this weekend, Rhim indicates that Gus Edwards will likely get the bulk of the carries versus Atlanta. Meanwhile, reserve backs Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins would be on hand for change-of-pace work behind Edwards.