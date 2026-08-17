J.K. Dobbins headshot

J.K. Dobbins Injury: Takes part in Monday's session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 11:30am

Dobbins (undisclosed) participated in Monday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Dobbins left last Monday's session due to what eventually was termed a soft-tissue injury by coach Sean Payton. The issue didn't stop Dobbins from taking part in individual drills last Tuesday and Wednesday, but the Broncos held him out of Friday's preseason contest in Atlanta. Assuming he continues to make progress, he may be a consideration to play in this Friday's exhibition contest against the Packers.

J.K. Dobbins
Denver Broncos
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