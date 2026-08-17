J.K. Dobbins Injury: Takes part in Monday's session
Dobbins (undisclosed) participated in Monday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Dobbins left last Monday's session due to what eventually was termed a soft-tissue injury by coach Sean Payton. The issue didn't stop Dobbins from taking part in individual drills last Tuesday and Wednesday, but the Broncos held him out of Friday's preseason contest in Atlanta. Assuming he continues to make progress, he may be a consideration to play in this Friday's exhibition contest against the Packers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.K. Dobbins See More
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)Yesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)2 days ago
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Friday's Games3 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP3 days ago
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.K. Dobbins See More