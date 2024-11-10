J.K. Dobbins News: Cedes time to Edwards in win

Dobbins tallied 15 carries for 50 yards in a 27-17 win over the Titans on Sunday. He also caught all three of his targets for five yards.

Gus Edwards made his return after missing the previous four games with an ankle injury and immediately assumed his platoon role with Dobbins, finishing the day with 10 carries for 55 yards. To make matters worse for Dobbins' fantasy managers, the Chargers appeared to do the former Titan running back, Hassan Haskins, a solid by giving him a cursory one-yard touchdown plunge after Dobbins carried the ball four times for 19 yards and even saw a target on the 95-yard touchdown drive that effectively iced the game. There should be plenty more opportunities for an offensive explosion next week when the Chargers take on the Bengals' woeful defense.