J.K. Dobbins News: Finds end zone in return

Dobbins ran for 76 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries against New England on Saturday.

It was a grinding effort for Dobbins as the Patriots clearly made it a priority to stop him, but Dobbins held up well in his first game back from a four-week knee injury. Not just that, but the Patriots paid dearly for focusing on the run, as Justin Herbert torched them for 281 yards and three touchdowns while completing targets to nine different pass catchers. If the Chargers feed Dobbins against the Raiders in Week 18 then he'll be a strong bet to make it two good games in a row.