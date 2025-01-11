Fantasy Football
J.K. Dobbins News: Forgettable playoff start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Dobbins (ankle) took nine carries for 26 yards and failed to bring in his lone target in Saturday's 32-12 playoff loss to the Texans.

Dobbins carried a questionable tag into Saturday's wild-card round matchup, but he did not appear limited after leading a dismal rushing attack with nine touches. Veteran backup and longtime teammate, Gus Edwards, struggled similarly (7-22-0) as the starting duo failed to set the tone against a stout Houston defensive front. The 26-year-old Dobbins is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason after producing a 195-905-9 rushing line in 13 healthy games for Los Angeles in 2024.

