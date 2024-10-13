J.K. Dobbins News: Over century mark in total yards

Dobbins carried the ball 25 times for 96 yards and a touchdown in the 23-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday. He also caught both of his targets for six yards.

Dobbins was effectively held in check as he averaged under four yards a carry, but quarterback Justin Herbert was brilliant in the first half helping the offense expand a three-score lead that seemed insurmountable Sunday. Perhaps more importantly, Dobbins easily set a season high in carries, in part because of the game script, but this was also the first game without Gus Edwards (ankle), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Rookie Kimani Vidal will likely get more involved as the weeks progress (four carries 11 yards plus two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown), but Dobbins appears to have a significant lock on the backfield at the moment.