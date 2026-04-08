J.K. Dobbins headshot

J.K. Dobbins News: Prioritized in free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Broncos coach Sean Payton said last week that Dobbins was "a priority ahead of all others" this offseason, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Payton went on to describe Dobbins as a "compound multiplier" who "brings 10 others along with him in positive light." The glowing comments came three weeks after Denver re-signed Dobbins to a two-year, $16 million contract. It's essentially a one-year deal, with $8 million guaranteed this year and then a team option for around $8 million in 2027. Broncos GM George Paton said last week that Dobbins has made a full recovery from his season-ending foot injury, noting that the RB might've even played in the Super Bowl if Denver had made it, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports. Dobbins and RJ Harvey figure to get most of the first-team backfield reps this spring, with Dobbins the current favorite to start Week 1.

J.K. Dobbins
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.K. Dobbins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.K. Dobbins See More
2026 NFL Contract Analysis: Red Flags for Rico Dowdle & Rachaad White?
NFL
2026 NFL Contract Analysis: Red Flags for Rico Dowdle & Rachaad White?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: QB, RB Free-Agent Review
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: QB, RB Free-Agent Review
Author Image
Jim Coventry
9 days ago
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
9 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
12 days ago
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Identifying The Best Stacks By ADP
NFL
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Identifying The Best Stacks By ADP
Author Image
John McKechnie
14 days ago