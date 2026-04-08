J.K. Dobbins News: Prioritized in free agency

Broncos coach Sean Payton said last week that Dobbins was "a priority ahead of all others" this offseason, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Payton went on to describe Dobbins as a "compound multiplier" who "brings 10 others along with him in positive light." The glowing comments came three weeks after Denver re-signed Dobbins to a two-year, $16 million contract. It's essentially a one-year deal, with $8 million guaranteed this year and then a team option for around $8 million in 2027. Broncos GM George Paton said last week that Dobbins has made a full recovery from his season-ending foot injury, noting that the RB might've even played in the Super Bowl if Denver had made it, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports. Dobbins and RJ Harvey figure to get most of the first-team backfield reps this spring, with Dobbins the current favorite to start Week 1.