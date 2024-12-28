J.K. Dobbins News: Returning to lineup Saturday

Dobbins (knee) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Patriots, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The return of Dobbins -- who was activated from IR on Friday after having missed four games since the Chargers' Week 12 loss to the Ravens -- arrives at an opportune juncture, with fellow running back Gus Edwards having been ruled out with an ankle issue. Prior to sustaining his knee injury, Dobbins recorded 766 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and added 28 catches for 134 yards in 11 contests. In his return to the lineup, the 26-year-old will have an opportunity to reclaim the lead role in a Week 17 Los Angeles backfield that will also include Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins. The 9-6 Chargers can clinch a playoff spot with a win Saturday.