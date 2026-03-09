J.K. Dobbins headshot

J.K. Dobbins News: Staying in Denver for two years

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Dobbins (foot) is re-signing with the Broncos, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

It will be a two-year contract for Dobbins, per Mike Klis of 9 News Denver. Dobbins has recovered from the foot injury that kept him out after Week 10 of the 2025 regular season. Prior to the injury, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He'll likely return to a backfield split with 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey moving forward.

J.K. Dobbins
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.K. Dobbins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.K. Dobbins See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
14 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Sam LaPorta Trending Up
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Sam LaPorta Trending Up
Author Image
Jim Coventry
17 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
21 days ago