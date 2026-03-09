J.K. Dobbins News: Staying in Denver for two years

Dobbins (foot) is re-signing with the Broncos, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

It will be a two-year contract for Dobbins, per Mike Klis of 9 News Denver. Dobbins has recovered from the foot injury that kept him out after Week 10 of the 2025 regular season. Prior to the injury, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He'll likely return to a backfield split with 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey moving forward.