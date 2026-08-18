J.K. Dobbins News: Suited up in full pads Tuesday
Dobbins (undisclosed) was in full pads for Tuesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Dobbins left last Monday's session due to what eventually was termed a soft-tissue injury by coach Sean Payton, and he's been able to work since then, with Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com noting that the running back looked sharp Tuesday during drills. Looking ahead, Dobbins is on track to reprise his role at the top of a Denver backfield that also includes 2025 second-rounder RJ Harvey and 2026 fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman. As long as he can stay healthy, Dobbins should see enough of a workload to merit fantasy lineup attention, but the continued presence of Harvey, who will also see his share of touches, as well as Coleman possibly emerging as a factor, are variables that could hamper Dobbins' weekly ceiling.
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 UpdateYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1Yesterday
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy RecapYesterday
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)2 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)3 days ago