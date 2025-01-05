J.K. Dobbins News: Totals 21 touches

Dobbins rushed the ball 18 times for 63 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Raiders. He added three receptions on three targets for 12 yards.

Dobbins dominated touches out of the Los Angeles backfield while the game was competitive as Gus Edwards (ankle) remained sidelined. Dobbins had moments of effectiveness despite averaging just 3.5 yards per carry, as he accounted for 30 total yards on five touches on an offensive possession early in the second quarter that resulted in a field goal. He closes the regular season with career-high marks in attempts (195) and rushing yards (905) and projects to at least split work with Edwards in Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Texans.