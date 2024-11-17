J.K. Dobbins News: Two touchdowns in win

Dobbins registered 11 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner, in Sunday's 34-27 victory over the Bengals. He also caught his lone target for three yards.

Dobbins was bottled up until the team's final play, when the talented running back bounced an inside zone run far left for a 29-yard touchdown with the Bengals likely expecting the Chargers to sit on the ball for a cheap game-winning field goal as time expired. While the 25-year-old did score another touchdown earlier in the day to effectively secure a solid fantasy day, it's worth noting that score came only after Hassan Haskins was given two carries at the one yard line, failing to punch it in either time. Haskins also vultured a touchdown against his former team, the Titans, last week, and Gus Edwards once again saw a decent amount of snaps (six carries, 27 yards), so there appears to be a situational platoon backfield at play despite Haskins' ineffectiveness in particular.