J'Mari Taylor headshot

J'Mari Taylor News: Expected to sign with Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Jaguars are slated to sign Taylor as an undrafted free agent, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Taylor excelled with Virginia last year, carrying 222 times for 1,062 yards (4.8 YPC) and an ACC-leading 14 rushing touchdowns. He added 43 catches for 253 yards and another score. Prior to last season, Taylor spent three seasons with North Carolina Central, and in his final year with the Eagles he tallied 1,146 yards on 196 carries (5.8 YPC) and 15 touchdowns. He's undersized at 5-foot-9 and 204 pounds but runs with physicality and has good footwork. He fumbled only twice on 577 rushes during his time in college.

J'Mari Taylor
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J'Mari Taylor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J'Mari Taylor See More
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
16 days ago
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator
NFL
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator
Author Image
Max Staley
25 days ago
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
NFL
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
Author Image
John McKechnie
38 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
50 days ago