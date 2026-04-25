J'Mari Taylor News: Expected to sign with Jacksonville

The Jaguars are slated to sign Taylor as an undrafted free agent, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Taylor excelled with Virginia last year, carrying 222 times for 1,062 yards (4.8 YPC) and an ACC-leading 14 rushing touchdowns. He added 43 catches for 253 yards and another score. Prior to last season, Taylor spent three seasons with North Carolina Central, and in his final year with the Eagles he tallied 1,146 yards on 196 carries (5.8 YPC) and 15 touchdowns. He's undersized at 5-foot-9 and 204 pounds but runs with physicality and has good footwork. He fumbled only twice on 577 rushes during his time in college.