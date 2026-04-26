J'Mari Taylor headshot

J'Mari Taylor News: Officially signs with Jaguars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Jaguars signed Taylor as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Taylor's 222 carries with Virginia in 2025 give him extensive experience to bring to the Jaguars' camp. The durable dual-threat running back may be undersized, but he holds onto the ball and plays with great physicality. Now officially a Jaguar, Taylor will compete with the rest of the running back room for potential meaningful snaps in 2026.

J'Mari Taylor
Jacksonville Jaguars
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