Joaquin Davis News: Gets released by Minnesota
The Vikings released Davis on Thursday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.
In a corresponding move, Minnesota signed rookie undrafted free agents Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph. Davis, who is still waiting to make his regular-season debut, will now have to seek out another chance to make an impression with a different team.
Joaquin Davis
Free Agent
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