Joaquin Davis headshot

Joaquin Davis News: Gets released by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 5:09pm

The Vikings released Davis on Thursday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota signed rookie undrafted free agents Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph. Davis, who is still waiting to make his regular-season debut, will now have to seek out another chance to make an impression with a different team.

Joaquin Davis
 Free Agent
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