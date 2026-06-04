Joaquin Davis News: Gets waived by Minnesota
The Vikings waived Davis on Thursday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.
In a corresponding move, Minnesota signed rookie undrafted free agents Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph. Davis, who is still waiting to make his regular-season debut, will now become a free agent unless he is claimed from waivers by another team.
Joaquin Davis
Free Agent
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