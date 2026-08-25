Joaquin Davis News: Let go by Pittsburgh
The Steelers waived Davis on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Davis signed with the Steelers in early June. The wide receiver has not yet appeared in a regular-season game but has spent time with the Broncos' and Vikings' practice squads. Davis will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears will become a free agent able to sign with any team.
Joaquin Davis
Free Agent
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