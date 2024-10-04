Jody Fortson News: Signed to Chiefs' active roster

Kansas City signed Fortson from the practice squad to the active roster Friday.

Fortson joined the Chiefs' practice squad Sept. 26 after being cut by the Dolphins towards the end of training camp. The 28-year-old will serve as the No. 4 tight end behind Travis Kelce, Noah Gray and Jared Wiley. Fortson last played in 2022 with the Chiefs, during which he registered nine catches (on 13 targets) for 108 yards and two touchdowns over 13 regular-season games.